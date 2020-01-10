Water Conservation and Production Reports
Current Monthly Reports
Below is the most recent dataset of monthly urban water supplier reports on potable water production and conservation activities. Note that factors unaccounted for in this dataset can affect per capita water use. The current monthly data supersede all previously released material and archived reports.
July 8, 2022
- June 2014 - May 2022 Urban Water Supplier Monthly Reports
- Definitions and Data Dictionary for the Urban Water Supplier Monthly Reports Dataset (applies to June 2014-September 2020 dataset onwards)
- October 2020 - May 2022 Water Shortage Drought Response Actions
- Definitions and Data Dictionary for the Water Shortage Drought Response Actions Dataset
For questions about data, or to report a problem, please contact us.
These data are also published on the California Open Data Portal in machine-readable form.
Factors that affect Per Capita Water Use
It is not appropriate to use Residential Gallons Per Capita Day (R-GPCD) water use data for comparisons across water suppliers, unless all relevant factors are accounted for.
Archived Datasets: Monthly Report | Small Supplier Annual Conservation Reports
Water Supplier Tools
- Guidance for Completing the Drought Response Section
- Guidance for Estimating Percentage Residental Use (PRU) and Residential Gallons Per Capita Daily (R-GPCD) (Updated 6/24/2021)
- Submit Monthly Conservation Reports - Use the Urban Water Supplier Reporting Tool (registration required)
- Updated: Guidance for Urban Water Supplier Monthly Reporting
- Exempting Emergency Water Production from the Conservation Standard
- Guidance for Estimating Service Area Population
- Conservation Water Pricing
- Frequently Asked Questions (updated 10/1/2020)
Archived Guidance Documents
- Guidance for Urban Water Supplier Monthly Reporting
- Subtracting Commercial Agricultural Water from Total Potable Water Production
- List of received Agricultural Water Use Exclusion Certifications
- Data Dictionary for the Urban Water Supplier Monthly Reports Dataset (applies to all datasets prior to June 2014-September 2020 report)
Archived Monthly Reports
|Release Date
|Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
|June 7th, 2022
|May 10th, 2022
|April 5th, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|February 1st, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Release Date
|Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
|December 7, 2021
|November 16, 2021
|October 19, 2021
|Sept. 21, 2021
|August 17, 2021
|July 20, 2021
|June 15, 2021
|May 16, 2021
|April 20, 2021
|March 10, 2021
|February 16, 2021
|January 19, 2021
|Release Date
|Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
|December 16, 2020
|November 16, 2020
|October 12, 2020
|September 8, 2020
|August 8, 2020
|August 4, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|June 2, 2020
|May 5, 2020
|April 7, 2020
|March 2, 2020
|February 5, 2020
|January 9, 2020
|Release Date
|Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
|December 2, 2019
|November 5, 2019
|October 3, 2019
|September 3, 2019
|August 6, 2019
|July 2, 2019
|June 5, 2019
|April 2, 2019
|March 5, 2019
|February 5, 2019
|January 8, 2019
|Release Date
|Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
|December 11, 2018
|November 6, 2018
|October 2, 2018
|September 4, 2018
|August 7, 2018
|July 10, 2018
|June 5, 2018
|May 1, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|March 6, 2018
|February 6, 2018
|January 9, 2018
|Release Date
|Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
|December 5, 2017
|November 7, 2017
|October 3, 2017
|September 6, 2017
|August 1, 2017
|July 5, 2017
|June 6, 2017
|May 2, 2017
|April 4, 2017
|March 7, 2017
|February 8, 2017
|January 4, 2017
|Release Date
|Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
|December 2, 2014
|November 4, 2014
|October 7, 2014
|September 9, 2014