Water Conservation and Production Reports

Current Monthly Reports

Below is the most recent dataset of monthly urban water supplier reports on potable water production and conservation activities.  Note that factors unaccounted for in this dataset can affect per capita water use. The current monthly data supersede all previously released material and archived reports.

July 8, 2022

  For questions about data, or to report a problem, please contact us.

Open Data

These data are also published on the California Open Data Portal in machine-readable form.

Factors that affect Per Capita Water Use

It is not appropriate to use Residential Gallons Per Capita Day (R-GPCD) water use data for comparisons across water suppliers, unless all relevant factors are accounted for.

  Learn more about the factors

  Archived Datasets: Monthly Report | Small Supplier Annual Conservation Reports


Water Supplier Tools

Archived Guidance Documents

Archived Monthly Reports


Release Date Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
Release Date Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
Release Date Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
Release Date Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
Release Date Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
Release Date Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
Release Date Monthly Report (ARCHIVED*)
Small Supplier Annual Conservation Reports - Archive

  • 2016 Small Supplier Annual Conservation Dataset, December 2015 - November 2016 (Excel) (Final data pull 7-2-2017)
  • 2015 Small Supplier Annual Conservation Dataset, June - November 2013 and 2015 (Excel) (Final data pull 4-8-2016)